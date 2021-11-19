CABEI and Argentina exchange development agenda

Buenos Aires, November 18, 2021.- Achieving regional integration with innovation and social inclusion: the main objective set out in the joint agenda between the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the government of the Republic of Argentina, which was developed this Thursday in a meeting attended by the executive president of the multilateral, Dante Mossi; the titular director for Argentina and Colombia at CABEI; and the Secretary of Strategic Affairs of Argentina (SAE), Gustavo Béliz.

The activity was attended by several government officials, embassies, and organizations. During the meeting, strategic priorities were identified, including productive processes with an emphasis on export diversification, the generation of quality jobs, as well as environmental sustainability and gender equity in a cross-cutting manner.

A new generation of cooperation between Argentina and Central America was highlighted, incorporating digital transformation and innovation, scientific development, and the fight against gender-based violence. During the event, the credit agreement for the Post-Emergency Rural Recovery and Development Program was also formalized. This initiative will enable the generation of knowledge and technology transfer networks, the development of new investments and the promotion of the country's agricultural sector.

CABEI Executive President Dante Mossi stated, "Argentina is not only a partner with important active operations with the Bank, but also our gateway to Mercosur. We are therefore working to open our representative office in Buenos Aires as soon as possible, so that in addition to strengthening our relations, we can exchange knowledge and promote investments of common benefit.

Maximiliano Alonso, the Bank's Director for Argentina, and Colombia emphasized: "We are proud to see that in two years and with the pandemic in the midst, highly qualified cooperation networks have been formed with a great spirit of teamwork".

For his part, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Argentine Presidency and CABEI Governor, Gustavo Béliz, said: "We want to advance a new generation cooperation agenda to address the joint development of Central America focused on innovation with social integration and inclusion, agriculture 4.0 and climate change. Consolidate a strategic alliance for the region's development that adds best environmental practices to productivity, adds value, diversifies exports and generates sustainable and quality employment."

Also in attendance were the Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell; the Secretary of International Economic Relations of Argentina, Cecilia Todesca; the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Julián Dominguez; the ambassadors of the countries of the region and Argentineans in Central America; the Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Manuel Otero; the President of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), Susana Mirassou; among others.