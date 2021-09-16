CABEI and Korea provide medical supplies to Dominican Republic to continue curbing COVID-19

Santo Domingo, September 16th, 2021.- Today, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the Dominican Republic signed a Non-Refundable Technical Cooperation Agreement for the donation of 816,480 Korean KF-94 masks to be used for the protection of personnel in the country's health sector, which will be administered by the Essential Medicines Program and Central Logistics Support Center (PROMESE CAL).

CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, noted, 'As part of CABEI's work to prevent the effects of the pandemic in our region, today we are pleased to provide this support to our partner country, the Dominican Republic, to protect the population at this time of emergency.

The agreement was signed by the Dominican Republic's Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Miguel Ceara Hatton; CABEI Director for the Republic of Korea, Dongjoon Kim; and the Chief Country Officer in the Dominican Republic, Manuel Ogando. The Dominican Republic's CABEI Country Director, Hostos Rizik, and PROMESE CAL's General Director, Aldolfo Pérez, signed as honorary witnesses.

The funds for this initiative correspond to the total amount approved by the CABEI-Korea Sole Donor Trust Fund (KTF) of up to US$3.0 million, which will be used to mitigate the spread of the pandemic in nine beneficiary countries.