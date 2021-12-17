Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CABEI makes new US$25 million disbursement to BANRURAL to finance working capital in Guatemala

12/17/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guatemala City, December 16, 2021.-In order to support productive sectors in their economic reactivation and finance their working capital, this Friday the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) made a new disbursement of US$25 million to its strategic ally Banco de Desarrollo Rural (BANRURAL) in Guatemala.

The new resources will be used to support companies in the commerce, manufacturing and infrastructure/construction sectors, which employ 122 women and 354 men.

"We are pleased to make one of the last disbursements of the year today because of its importance and direct impact on the country's productive sector, which in turn contributes to Guatemala's economic reactivation," said CABEI Executive President Dr. Dante Mossi.

This new disbursement of the global line of credit between CABEI and BANRURAL brings the total disbursement for the year to US$75 million. This loan is part of the Bank's Productive Sectors Development Program which seeks to increase the financial system's participation in the financing of the region's productive sectors in order to increase competitiveness, productivity and employment generation in the beneficiary countries.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pPETRA ACQUISITION INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pNexOptic Presents A Deep Dive Into its Artificial Intelligence at ALIIS™ AI Day to be Streamed Live 12 Noon PST December 21, 2021
GL
03:34pVillage Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
03:33pLUX AMBER, CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:32pFlorida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence
RE
03:32pExclusive-Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document
RE
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 17.12.2021
AQ
03:31pWestamerica Bank Announces New Board Member
GL
03:30pMcDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit
AQ
03:29pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Ride of Pride driver and Army veteran carrying wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
2Indexes mixed as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

HOT NEWS