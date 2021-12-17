CABEI makes new US$25 million disbursement to BANRURAL to finance working capital in Guatemala

Guatemala City, December 16, 2021.-In order to support productive sectors in their economic reactivation and finance their working capital, this Friday the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) made a new disbursement of US$25 million to its strategic ally Banco de Desarrollo Rural (BANRURAL) in Guatemala.

The new resources will be used to support companies in the commerce, manufacturing and infrastructure/construction sectors, which employ 122 women and 354 men.

"We are pleased to make one of the last disbursements of the year today because of its importance and direct impact on the country's productive sector, which in turn contributes to Guatemala's economic reactivation," said CABEI Executive President Dr. Dante Mossi.

This new disbursement of the global line of credit between CABEI and BANRURAL brings the total disbursement for the year to US$75 million. This loan is part of the Bank's Productive Sectors Development Program which seeks to increase the financial system's participation in the financing of the region's productive sectors in order to increase competitiveness, productivity and employment generation in the beneficiary countries.