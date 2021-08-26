Log in
CABEI participates in the most important energy event in Central America and the Caribbean

08/26/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
San Salvador, August 25, 2021.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is participating in the Eighth Regional Energy Congress (COREN 2021) with the objective of promoting initiatives that contribute to social welfare and boost the productive sector by optimizing the use of energy resources.

At the event organized by the Salvadoran Association of Industrialists from August 25-27, CABEI will share its vision on the use of natural gas in the region and financial mechanisms for sustainable energy, as well as exchange experiences with other experts on current and future challenges, cutting-edge technologies and trends.

'Energy diversification and modernization of the sector is a priority for CABEI with which we expect to contribute to improving efficiency and diversification of energy sources in order to move towards a more favorable matrix for the region that includes the reconversion of the generation, transmission and administration model. This is why this space is so important for the exchange of experiences in the search for solutions for the countries,' said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

During COREN 2021, the Bank will also share the availability of existing funds and programs to serve the sector in areas related to energy management, renewable energy and electromobility, among others.

CABEI's commitment to guaranteeing environmental sustainability by supporting initiatives to this end is evidenced by the approval of initiatives such as the CAMBio II Program, which aims to increase the resilience of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic to climate change; the Central American Dry Corridor; and the Electric Passenger Train for the Greater Metropolitan Area of Costa Rica, among others.

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:20:09 UTC.


