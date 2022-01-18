CABEI reaffirms commitment to Belize's economic and social development

City of Belize, January 17, 2022.- On Monday, during an official tour of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) in Belize, led by its Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, the institution reiterated its commitment to support its partner country in the development of initiatives that improve its inhabitants' quality of life.

Mossi made this clear to Belize's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, John Briceño, to whom he explained that the purpose of the tour was to learn first-hand about joint opportunities and priorities for both the public and private sectors.

The first day of the official visit was also used to sign the agreement for the "Bicentennial Scholarship" program from CABEI's Social Support Foundation Fund, whose purpose is to support access to secondary education for low-income students.

"Belize is the first beneficiary country with which we formalize this important initiative with which we seek to provide the necessary academic tools to the workforce of the future. There are 25 scholarships per year that will be awarded through the Ministry of Education over a period of five years," said Mossi.

Over the next few days of the work tour, CABEI will meet with officials from government ministerial portfolios as well as private sector executives.

Belize has been a non-founding CABEI regional member since 2006. It currently has an active portfolio of US$11.00 million to guarantee citizen security by strengthening national security institutions through investments in infrastructure and equipment.

In the 2020-2021 period, three emergency grants were awarded for US$2.0 million to address the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage caused by Hurricane Eta.