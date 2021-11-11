Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CABEI shows world leaders the momentum for sustainable projects aligned with the 2030 sustainable development goals

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tegucigalpa, November 11, 2021.- This November, world leaders are meeting at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to discuss actions to address global warming, including the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), which is presenting some of the initiatives it is implementing in the region and their close link to the 2030 linkage with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among the initiatives presented was Costa Rica's Electric Passenger Train, presented in two panel discussions during the Summit as the flagship zero-emissions public transportation project in Latin America, which is financed by CABEI for US$550 million and recently received support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for US$271.3 million.

During the first week of COP26, CABEI also participated in other meetings such as one on financing MSMEs for a green, resilient and inclusive recovery in the region, which it co-organized with the Taiwan International Development Cooperation Fund (TaiwanICDF) and in which it discussed how innovative financial mechanisms can help transformation, especially for the recovery of businesses owned or led by women after COVID-19, among other solutions.

The Bank served as a panelist at an event organized by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to share knowledge and disseminate best practices on how to implement green building portfolios; and co-organized a forum with the GCF, the Central American Environment and Development Commission (CCAD) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) on how new financing schemes have been forged at CABEI and regional initiatives such as the Dry Corridor as an example of an adaptation project to increase climate resilience in Central America.

During the second week of the World Summit, CABEI's Integrity and Compliance Office will participate in a meeting where the importance of integrity measures to avoid maladaptation of climate change projects will be presented, for which CABEI and entities such as GCF, Water Integrity Network,

Transparency International, among others, contributed to the preparation of a thematic summary that addresses the risks of maladaptation, conclusions, and key recommendations.

For a sustainable Central America

Two of the main causes of migration in the countries of the region are vulnerability to climate change and economic and social exclusion. According to the German Watch Climate Risk Index (CRI), of the countries in the world with high and medium-high climate risk, six correspond to the Central American and Caribbean region: Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, El Salvador.

In this context, CABEI's Board of Governors has expressed its commitment to climate change through two declarations: the first, made in 2016, established a commitment to promote and contribute with actions that seek adaptation and mitigation of climate change in order to support its member countries in meeting the goals established in the COP21 (Paris Agreement); while the second, is the zero coal declaration, made in 2019, with which the Bank's commitment to refrain from financing projects related to the exploration and extraction of coal, as well as the generation of energy from it, was noted.

In the last five years, CABEI has channeled US$5.7 billion in climate change operations, which represents 41% of total approvals, in addition to US$1.5 billion from external sources for the execution of projects focused on sectors such as health, poverty eradication, water and sanitation, energy and renewable mobility, and sustainable cities, among others.

Among the initiatives promoted by CABEI are the US$2,513.0 million Resilient Reconstruction Program, aimed at providing resources to finance projects that address and prevent natural disasters; the Bio-Climate Project in Nicaragua; the Central American Dry Corridor and Arid Zones Project in the Dominican Republic; and the CAMBio II Program.

In addition, the Bank is currently working actively to design innovative financial instruments such as social and green bonds, which to date have been issued for US$375.0 million in the first case, and US$500.0 million in the second, in order to support the governments of the region in meeting climate change goals.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aJSR Closes Deal to Acquire EUV Pioneer Inpria Corporation
BU
08:56aELECTRIC BIKE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Rad & More eBike Sales Highlighted by Retail Egg
BU
08:56aTHE BEST STIHL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Chainsaw, Pressure Washer & More Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
08:55aCascades reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue edged higher
AQ
08:54aHolders of Nobility Receive Mammoth Rewards in BUSD, a Total of $4,000,000 in Reflections Have Already Been Shared Out!
PR
08:54aECHOSENS PRESENTS RESEARCH AT 2021 AASLD LIVER MEETING : Early Detection and Monitoring with FibroScan Mitigates Risk of Patients Developing Fibrosis/Cirrhosis
BU
08:53aMalaysia's state 5G agency says it has not begun commercial talks with telcos
RE
08:53aOil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears
RE
08:53aMcLane Company Promotes Military Friendly Programs on Veterans Day
BU
08:52aThinking about buying stock in Opendoor Technologies, Rewalk Robotics, Compugen, SoFi Technologies, or Lordstown Motors?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS