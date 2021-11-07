Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CABEI supports care for children with "butterfly skin" disease

11/07/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San José, November 5, 2021. - Food supplements, creams, oils and special blockers for the care of almost 70 children suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa, known as "butterfly skin", will be purchased by the Debra Foundation of Costa Rica with the support of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) through a donation of US$4,500.

"We are pleased to make a solidarity contribution to an organization that looks after the welfare of Costa Rican children living throughout the country with this complicated condition so that they can acquire high quality products that improve their quality of life," said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

"Butterfly skin" manifests with lesions and blisters along the body, both mild and severe as ulcers that heal slowly, as well as in mucous membranes such as those of the eyes, mouth, esophagus, intestine, which can lead to serious complications resulting in secondary infections, anemia and malnutrition.

This initiative is part of the actions that CABEI implements as part of its Environmental and Social Policy, with which it seeks to strengthen its commitment and that of its collaborators to the environment and the communities where it operates through the Corporate Environmental and Social Responsibility System (SASC).

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pGlobal COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases
RE
11:43aBOX OFFICE : 'Eternals' Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut
RE
11:27aWhat you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules
RE
11:08aCABEI supports care for children with "butterfly skin" disease
PU
11:02aKey Sudanese peace deal signatories condemn coup - statement
RE
11:02aThree major signatories to sudan peace deal reject coup, call on release of detainees - statement
RE
10:59aWith COP26 credibility at stake, some urge ratcheting up schedule
RE
10:40aNicaragua vote begins with Ortega seeking 4th term, opposition jailed
RE
10:38aPUBLIC NOTICE : MEASURES TO ADDRESS NON-PERFOMING LOAfNS IN THE BANKING SECTOR
PU
10:31aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
3Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
4China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS