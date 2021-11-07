CABEI supports care for children with "butterfly skin" disease

San José, November 5, 2021. - Food supplements, creams, oils and special blockers for the care of almost 70 children suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa, known as "butterfly skin", will be purchased by the Debra Foundation of Costa Rica with the support of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) through a donation of US$4,500.

"We are pleased to make a solidarity contribution to an organization that looks after the welfare of Costa Rican children living throughout the country with this complicated condition so that they can acquire high quality products that improve their quality of life," said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

"Butterfly skin" manifests with lesions and blisters along the body, both mild and severe as ulcers that heal slowly, as well as in mucous membranes such as those of the eyes, mouth, esophagus, intestine, which can lead to serious complications resulting in secondary infections, anemia and malnutrition.

This initiative is part of the actions that CABEI implements as part of its Environmental and Social Policy, with which it seeks to strengthen its commitment and that of its collaborators to the environment and the communities where it operates through the Corporate Environmental and Social Responsibility System (SASC).