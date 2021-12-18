Log in
CABEI supports event for young entrepreneurs in Argentina

12/18/2021 | 01:50pm EST
Buenos Aires, December 17, 2021.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) participated as the main sponsor of a forum that brought together more than 500 of the country's entrepreneurs to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Unión Argentina de Jóvenes Empresarios (UNAJE).

At the event, renowned figures from the world of technology, aerospace and biotechnology spoke about the productive sectors that will revolutionize Argentina and the region in the next 20 years with a development perspective.

In this regard, CABEI Executive President Dr. Dante Mossi stated, "Young people are not only the future of business, but also the present of societies and we want to collaborate with their objectives and innovations related to the application of technology for development. Therefore, as CABEI, we encourage spaces for connection, training and collective construction, in addition to sharing a collaborative vision of work".

For his part, Maximiliano Alonso, CABEI Director for Argentina and Colombia, said, "In Argentina we are working on linking with and accompanying the private sector, which is why we continue to support organizations that promote entrepreneurship, innovation and the empowerment of young people".

During 2021, CABEI has signed agreements to benefit young entrepreneurs in the country, for example, the approval of US$50 million for the Rural Development Program with the objective of consolidating agro-productive, agro-industrial and service activities that generate income and employment for the rural and semi-rural population, with an emphasis on youth and a gender perspective.

At the regional level, the multilateral supports sectoral programs and projects aimed at helping young people enter the labor market, as well as collaboration with the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture to promote innovation, technology and the training of young people's talent.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 18:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
