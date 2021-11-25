Log in
CABEI supports the institutional strengthening of the Mayor's Office of the National District of the Dominican Republic with US$84,960 in non-reimbursable technical cooperation

11/25/2021 | 06:50am EST
Santo Domingo, November 24, 2021.- In order to strengthen the institutional capacities of the National District Mayor's Office of the Dominican Republic, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) granted on Wednesday a non-reimbursable technical cooperation of US$84,960, which will support the elaboration and development of policies, plans and/or strategies aimed at improving the provision of municipal public services.

At the formalization ceremony held during his visit to the Dominican Republic, CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, said: "We are pleased to formalize this cooperation with which we hope to contribute to the implementation of management control mechanisms for the mayor's office and other important actions to improve the services provided to the inhabitants of the central district".

For her part, Mayor Carolina Mejía thanked for the cooperation, emphasizing that "this support translates into a relevant action for the institutional strengthening of the municipality, since it will allow us to provide better and timely public services".

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Economy, Planning and Development of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Ceara Hatton, and the Executive President of CABEI, Dante Mossi, with the Director of the Dominican Republic at CABEI, Hostos Rizik, and the Mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía, as honorary witnesses.

The resources come from CABEI's Technical Cooperation Fund (FONTEC), under the non-reimbursable modality for initial study management, and will be executed by the National District Mayor's Office (ADN), which is technically responsible for selecting, evaluating, and contracting the consulting firms, as well as supervising their performance.

HOT NEWS