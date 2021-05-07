Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CABEI: the multilateral that promotes resilience to climate change in Central America

05/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tegucigalpa, May 6th, 2021.- As part of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) commitment to support the region and its sustainable development, over the last five years it has approved US$4.989 billion in climate change operations to mitigate climate change effects.

This was explained this Thursday by CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, in the webinar 'Building Resilience to Climate Change in the Central American Region' organized by the Bank, in which he detailed that within the framework of the Resilient Reconstruction Program approved at the end of 2020, emergency aid has been provided to countries affected by storms Eta and Iota for a total of US$3.5 million.

The Central American Resilient Reconstruction Program was structured in record time weeks after the natural phenomena that affected Central America, particularly Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, and up to US$2,513.0 million was made available to the countries to provide resources to finance projects to address and prevent natural disasters, which will enable them to adapt to climate change effects.

'At CABEI, we are convinced that our Central America requires sustainable development that is resilient to natural phenomena. It is for this reason that we support projects aimed at mitigating climate change effects, as well as the creation of the Climate Change Investment Project Preparation Fund, which has been capitalized by CABEI with an initial amount of US$5.0 million with the objective of providing technical assistance resources for project preparation and natural disaster and adaptation management,' explained Dr. Mossi.

He added that, along the same lines, CABEI also mobilized a US$150.0 million financing approval for the Public Sector aimed at promoting the reconstruction of Resilient Housing in Honduras, and CABEI is also participating in the Regional Coffee Growing Transformation Initiative to develop short and long-term credit operations, as well as technical cooperation to enable the transformation of coffee growing in the region into a profitable, sustained and impactful activity.

Dr. Mossi was accompanied by the Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Environment Program in Latin America, Piedad Martin, the Head of Regional Cooperation of the European Union, Alberto Menghini, the Deputy Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund, Javier Manzanares, CABEI's Financial Manager, Hernan Danery Alvarado and representatives of the Green Climate Fund Designated National Authorities in each country; the importance of building strategic alliances to jointly develop new financing schemes and promote projects that help address climate change in the region was emphasized.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL  : Special Edition Update on May's Market Shifts Affecting U.S. Soy
PU
12:48pBIDEN : Jobs report shows 'long way to go' in economic recovery
RE
12:48pNew York hedge fund founder Kamensky sentenced to prison in Neiman Marcus fraud
RE
12:42pCABEI : the multilateral that promotes resilience to climate change in Central America
PU
12:41pBritain reopens travel from May 17 to limited destinations
RE
12:40pCanada's Cenovus Energy swings to profit, eyes asset sales to repay debt
RE
12:34pSudan takes step towards debt relief with IMF review
RE
12:27pStocks rally, commodities jump on U.S. jobs report
RE
12:23pSHORTER WORK WEEK : Chilean firm joins global trend to ease 'stress pandemic'
RE
12:21pS&P hits record, Nasdaq jumps 1% as weak jobs data eases Fed tapering worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
4WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
5Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge

HOT NEWS