Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CABINET RE-APPOINTS ALI'IMUAMUA TO LEAD STATISTICS BUREAU

01/28/2021 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Cabinet today upheld the unanimous recommendation by the Review Panel for incumbent Chief Executive Officer Ali'imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina, to lead the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, (SBS) for the another three year term.

Aliimuamua holds a Masters of Arts in Demography from the Australian National University and among the longest serving loyal SBS staff since 1987 after graduating from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji with a BA in Economics & Administration.

She left the Bureau five years later to work as the Research Officer and Part-time Lecturer for Population Studies at the School of Social and Economic Developments at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

And when she came home she was rehired by the Bureau where she has worked for close to 20 years before her appointed as the SBS Chief Executive in 2018.

QUALIFICATIONS;

 BA in Economics & Administration, 1987; The University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji

 PGD in Population Studies, 1990; The University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji

 MA in Demography, 1997; The Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Current International Affiliation:

 Samoa Bureau of Statistics Member in the UN ESCAP Regional Steering Group on Population and Social Statistics since 2017; and; current Chairperson of Technical Working Group 1

 Samoa Bureau of Statistics Member in the UN Washington Group for Disability Statistics; since 2013 to present

January 28, 2021

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14aCHARGEURS : FY20 ends on a high note as Protective Films bounces back
AL
03:12aOil falls on COVID-19-induced demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
03:12aTAALERI OYJ : Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area
PU
03:12aNEXT GENERATION OF SAFETY : The new NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 offers ultimate winter grip, driving comfort and eco-friendliness
PU
03:12aNEW NOKIAN NORDMAN® STUDDED TIRES FOR NORTHERN WINTER WEATHER : Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV – Balanced grip, reliable driving
PU
03:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Sales Representation Agreement for Silicon Carbide Sales in China and Taiwan, Trading Update and Notice of Interims Announcement
PU
03:10aSweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth
NE
03:09aASTRAZENECA : launches Africa PUMUA Initiative to redefine asthma care in Africa The Africa PUMUA Initiative looks at addressing the barriers currently preventing access to care for patients with asthma
AQ
03:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
PU
03:08aNeptune Energy commences Seagull drilling campaign
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ