CABINET RE-APPOINTS ALI'IMUAMUA TO LEAD STATISTICS BUREAU

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Cabinet today upheld the unanimous recommendation by the Review Panel for incumbent Chief Executive Officer Ali'imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina, to lead the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, (SBS) for the another three year term.

Aliimuamua holds a Masters of Arts in Demography from the Australian National University and among the longest serving loyal SBS staff since 1987 after graduating from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji with a BA in Economics & Administration.

She left the Bureau five years later to work as the Research Officer and Part-time Lecturer for Population Studies at the School of Social and Economic Developments at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

And when she came home she was rehired by the Bureau where she has worked for close to 20 years before her appointed as the SBS Chief Executive in 2018.

QUALIFICATIONS;

 BA in Economics & Administration, 1987; The University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji

 PGD in Population Studies, 1990; The University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji

 MA in Demography, 1997; The Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Current International Affiliation:

 Samoa Bureau of Statistics Member in the UN ESCAP Regional Steering Group on Population and Social Statistics since 2017; and; current Chairperson of Technical Working Group 1

 Samoa Bureau of Statistics Member in the UN Washington Group for Disability Statistics; since 2013 to present

January 28, 2021