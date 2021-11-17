CAC 40 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 7156.85 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 4.25 points or 0.06% today to 7156.85

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 113.58 points or 1.61% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 32.70% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 29.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 32.55% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 1605.44 points or 28.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

