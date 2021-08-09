CAC 40 Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 6813.18 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 3.78 points or 0.06% today to 6813.18

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 1.58% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 6816.96 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 49.10% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 38.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.06% from its 2021 closing high of 6816.96 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 26.19% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 1261.77 points or 22.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

