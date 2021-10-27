CAC 40 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 6753.52 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 12.99 points or 0.19% today to 6753.52
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 2.44% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Off 2.07% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 47.79% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 47.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.07% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 25.08% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.58%
--Year-to-date it is up 1202.11 points or 21.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-27-21 1230ET