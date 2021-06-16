CAC-40 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 6652.65 -- Data Talk

The CAC-40 Index is up 13.13 points or 0.20% today to 6652.65
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 106.16 points or 1.62% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 9, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up 16 of the past 20 trading days
--Off 3.90% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2000
--Up 45.58% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 33.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 23.22% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.19%
--Year-to-date it is up 1101.24 points or 19.84%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
