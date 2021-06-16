Log in
CAC-40 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 6652.65 -- Data Talk

06/16/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
The CAC-40 Index is up 13.13 points or 0.20% today to 6652.65

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 106.16 points or 1.62% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 9, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up 16 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 3.90% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2000

--Up 45.58% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 33.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.22% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 1101.24 points or 19.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1301ET

