CAC 40 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 6676.93 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 13.16 points or 0.20% today to 6676.93

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.55% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept 4, 2000

--Off 3.18% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 46.11% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.18% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 23.66% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 1125.52 points or 20.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1500ET