CAC 40 Index Ends 0.23% Lower at 6347.77 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 14.91 points or 0.23% today to 6347.77

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.94% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.94% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.94% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 805.26 points or 11.26%

