CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 6481.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 17.11 points or 0.26% today to 6481.59
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 185.62 points or 2.95% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021
--Off 6.37% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021
--Off 2.77% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 41.84% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 28.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.77% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 20.05% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.40%
--Year-to-date it is up 930.18 points or 16.76%
