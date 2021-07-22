CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 6481.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 17.11 points or 0.26% today to 6481.59

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 185.62 points or 2.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 10, 2021

--Off 6.37% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.77% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 41.84% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 28.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.77% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 20.05% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 930.18 points or 16.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

