CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6726.07 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 17.43 points or 0.26% today to 6726.07
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 2.84% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Off 2.46% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 47.19% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 35.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.46% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 24.58% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1174.66 points or 21.16%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-07-21 1235ET