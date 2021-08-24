CAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 6664.31 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 18.79 points or 0.28% today to 6664.31

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.73% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Off 3.36% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 45.84% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 33.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.36% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 23.43% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 1112.90 points or 20.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

