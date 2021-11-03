CAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 6950.65 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 23.62 points or 0.34% today to 6950.65
--A new record close
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 197.13 points or 2.92% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Up 41.19% from its 52-week low of 4922.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Rose 41.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 28.73% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1399.24 points or 25.21%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
