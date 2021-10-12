CAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 6548.11 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 22.43 points or 0.34% today to 6548.11

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.41% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Off 5.05% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021

--Up 43.29% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.05% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 21.28% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 996.70 points or 17.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1234ET