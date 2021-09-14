CAC 40 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 6652.97 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 23.96 points or 0.36% today to 6652.97

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 3.89% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 45.59% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 31.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 23.22% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 1101.56 points or 19.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1234ET