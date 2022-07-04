CAC 40 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 5954.65 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 23.59 points or 0.40% today to 5954.65

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 31.79 points or 0.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 19.27% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 19.27% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.22% from its 52-week low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 9.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.27% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.22% from its 2022 closing low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1198.38 points or 16.75%

