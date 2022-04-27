CAC 40 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 6445.26 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 30.69 points or 0.48% today to 6445.26

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 12.62% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.62% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.09% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 2.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.62% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.09% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 707.77 points or 9.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

