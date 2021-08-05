CAC 40 Index Ends 0.52% Higher at 6781.19 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 34.96 points or 0.52% today to 6781.19

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 168.43 points or 2.55% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 2.04% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 7, 2000

--Up 48.40% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 38.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.60% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1229.78 points or 22.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

