CAC 40 Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 6776.25 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 36.52 points or 0.54% today to 6776.25

--Largest one day point gain since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.32% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 5.32% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 25.64% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 22.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.32% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 25.50% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 1224.84 points or 22.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1223ET