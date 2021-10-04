CAC 40 Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 6477.66 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 40.03 points or 0.61% today to 6477.66

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 83.14 points or 1.27% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.42% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 41.75% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.07% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.97% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 926.25 points or 16.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

