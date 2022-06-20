CAC 40 Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 5920.09 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 37.44 points or 0.64% today to 5920.09

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 19.74% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 19.74% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.64% from its 52-week low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 10.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.74% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.64% from its 2022 closing low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 1232.94 points or 17.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1302ET