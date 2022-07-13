CAC 40 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 6000.24 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 43.96 points or 0.73% today to 6000.24

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 18.66% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.54% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.66% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.54% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 1152.79 points or 16.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

