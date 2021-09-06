CAC 40 Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 6743.50 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 53.51 points or 0.80% today to 6743.50

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 2.58% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Off 2.21% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 47.57% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 33.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.21% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 24.90% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1192.09 points or 21.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

