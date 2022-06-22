CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 5916.63 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 48.03 points or 0.81% today to 5916.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 19.79% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.58% from its 52-week low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 9.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.79% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.58% from its 2022 closing low of 5882.65 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 1236.40 points or 17.28%

