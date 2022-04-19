Log in
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 6534.79 -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 54.56 points or 0.83% today to 6534.79


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 11.41% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Off 11.41% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 6.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.41% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 618.24 points or 8.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1236ET

