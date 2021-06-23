CAC-40 Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 6551.07 -- Data Talk

The CAC-40 Index is down 60.43 points or 0.91% today to 6551.07
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 5.36% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 10, 2021
--Off 1.73% from its 52-week high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 43.36% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 34.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.73% from its 2021 closing high of 6666.26 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Up 21.33% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.61%
--Year-to-date it is up 999.66 points or 18.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
