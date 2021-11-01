CAC 40 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 6893.29 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 62.95 points or 0.92% today to 6893.29

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 139.77 points or 2.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.42% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.04% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 46.94% from its 52-week low of 4691.14 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 46.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.04% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 27.67% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1341.88 points or 24.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

