CAC 40 Index Ends 0.95% Higher at 6675.90 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 63.14 points or 0.95% today to 6675.90

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 3.56% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2000

--Up 46.09% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 36.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.65% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1124.49 points or 20.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1232ET