CAC 40 Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 6701.98 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 64.98 points or 0.98% today to 6701.98

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 246.17 points or 3.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Off 3.18% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 2.81% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 46.66% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 40.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.81% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 24.13% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 1150.57 points or 20.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1233ET