CAC 40 Index Ends 1.18% Higher at 6758.69 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 78.51 points or 1.18% today to 6758.69

--Largest one day point gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.36% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 47.90% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 25.18% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1207.28 points or 21.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1235ET