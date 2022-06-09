CAC 40 Index Ends 1.40% Lower at 6358.46 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 90.17 points or 1.40% today to 6358.46

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 190.32 points or 2.91% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 13.80% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 13.80% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.80% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.63% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 794.57 points or 11.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1234ET