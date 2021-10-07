CAC 40 Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 6600.19 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 107.07 points or 1.65% today to 6600.19

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.65% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 44.43% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.29% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 22.24% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1048.78 points or 18.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-07-21 1237ET