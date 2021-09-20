CAC 40 Index Ends 1.74% Lower at 6455.81 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 114.38 points or 1.74% today to 6455.81
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 166.78 points or 2.52% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 6.74% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 41.28% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 34.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.38% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 19.57% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.36%
--Year-to-date it is up 904.40 points or 16.29%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
