CAC 40 Index Ends 1.74% Lower at 6455.81 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 114.38 points or 1.74% today to 6455.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 166.78 points or 2.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 41.28% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.38% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 19.57% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 904.40 points or 16.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1233ET

