CAC 40 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 5912.38 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 117.42 points or 2.03% today to 5912.38

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 19.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1240.65 points or 17.34%

