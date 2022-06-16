CAC 40 Index Ends 2.39% Lower at 5886.24 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 143.89 points or 2.39% today to 5886.24
--Down seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 20.20% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021
--Off 20.20% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down 11.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.20% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 9.01%
--Year-to-date it is down 1266.79 points or 17.71%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
