CAC 40 Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 6269.73 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 152.82 points or 2.50% today to 6269.73

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 183.71 points or 3.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.00% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 15.00% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 0.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.00% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 883.30 points or 12.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1243ET