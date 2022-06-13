CAC 40 Index Ends 2.67% Lower at 6022.32 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 164.91 points or 2.67% today to 6022.32

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 526.46 points or 8.04% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 18.36% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 18.36% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.00% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 8.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.00% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 1130.71 points or 15.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1237ET