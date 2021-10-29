CAC 40 Index Ends the Month 4.76% Higher at 6830.34 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 310.33 points or 4.76% this month to 6830.34

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up 10 of the past 12 months

--This week it is up 96.65 points or 1.44%

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 312.65 points or 4.80% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 13, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 26.12 points or 0.38%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 76.82 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.33% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 48.67% from its 52-week low of 4594.24 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 48.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.95% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 26.51% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1278.93 points or 23.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1247ET