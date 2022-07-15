CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.05% Higher at 6036.00 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 2.87 points or 0.05% this week to 6036.00

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 104.94 points or 1.77% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 3, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 120.59 points or 2.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 18.17% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 18.17% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.16% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.17% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.16% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91%

--Year-to-date it is down 1117.03 points or 15.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

