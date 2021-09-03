CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.12% Higher at 6689.99 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 8.07 points or 0.12% this week to 6689.99
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 63.88 points or 0.96% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021
--Up six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 73.09 points or 1.08%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 3.36% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Off 2.99% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 46.40% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 34.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.99% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 23.91% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 1138.58 points or 20.51%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
