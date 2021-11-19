CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 7112.29 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 20.89 points or 0.29% this week to 7112.29

--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 594.60 points or 9.12% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point gain since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Largest seven week percentage gain since the week ending April 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 29.69 points or 0.42%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 44.56 points or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Off 0.62% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.87% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 29.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.73% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 1560.88 points or 28.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1239ET