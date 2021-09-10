CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 6663.77 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 26.22 points or 0.39% this week to 6663.77
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 20.95 points or 0.31%
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 3.74% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 45.83% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 32.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.37% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 23.42% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%
--Year-to-date it is up 1112.36 points or 20.04%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
