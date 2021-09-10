CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 6663.77 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 26.22 points or 0.39% this week to 6663.77

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 20.95 points or 0.31%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.74% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 3.37% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 45.83% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.37% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 23.42% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 1112.36 points or 20.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

